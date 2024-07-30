An ongoing geomagnetic storm will continue to bring displays of northern lights to Canada, the northern U.S. and Midwest through the rest of the week as the sun releases rounds of energy with a trajectory toward Earth.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) in Boulder first issued a geomagnetic storm watch on Monday, alerting of a potential G3 (strong) solar storm Tuesday. The SWPC has continued the watch through at least Thursday as space weather forecasters continue to watch several areas of sunspot groups capable of producing more coronal mass ejections.

Space weather forecasters said the watch was issued after solar activity was elevated through the weekend with multiple solar flares and associated coronal mass ejections (CME).

The SWPC anticipates the Earth-directed CME components arriving through Thursday, with possible G2 (moderate) solar storm impacts Wednesday and Thursday.

The Northern Lights are seen above the Columbia River Gorge from Chanticleer Point Lookout in the early morning hours of May 11, 2024 in Latourell, Oregon. Places as far south as Alabama and parts of Northern California were expected to see the auror Expand

The charged particles of a CME create the beautiful dancing lights known as aurora borealis or the northern lights. These lights are typically only seen near the North Pole, but during more intense solar storms, they can be seen as far south as the southern U.S., such as what was seen earlier this summer during the strongest geomagnetic storms in 20 years.

"Should the forecast conditions occur during the late evening hours, the aurora could become visible at times as far south as the northeast U.S. through the upper Midwest and across the rest of the northern states to include northern Oregon." — NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC).

FOX Weather forecasters predict that Seattle and Washington state will have a fair chance of viewing the aurora borealis on Tuesday and into Wednesday. While skies remained cloudy on Tuesday, FOX 13 meteorologists said to expect sunshine by Wednesday afternoon.

Early Tuesday, faint northern lights were seen near Riverton, Wyoming, according to the local National Weather Service office. Aurora lights were also visible in Ontario on Tuesday.

When is the best time to see the northern lights in Seattle?

With the current forecast, the northern lights will likely be within view Wednesday evening.

Scientists use the Kp-index to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic storms, and the SWPC uses it to decide whether it issues geomagnetic storm alerts. The greatest Kp-index levels are forecast to happen on Wednesday, reaching 6 out of 9 on the geomagnetic storm scale. Early Tuesday, the Kp recorded was a 5 with minor geomagnetic storming.

Solar storm conditions forecast through Wednesday morning. (FOX Weather)

"Should the forecast conditions occur during the late evening hours, the aurora could become visible at times as far south as the northeast U.S. through the upper Midwest and across the rest of the northern states to include northern Oregon," the SWPC said.

What are the viewing conditions in the US for viewing the aurora lights?

As we approach a new moon at the beginning of August, there won’t be as much moonlight to compete with any aurora lights. However, cloud cover will be the most significant contributing factor to visible lights where you live.

Cloud cover forecast for the Northern Lights on Wednesday morning. (FOX Weather)

Under strong geomagnetic storm conditions, the northern lights can be visible in places such as Chicago, Casper, Wyoming and Iowa. Overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, the cloud cover in the Upper Midwest and Northeast will create fair to poor viewing conditions.

Another active sunspot region is expected to be Earth-facing in the coming days, which could produce more solar flares and CMEs.

