Seattle could get glimpse of Northern Lights Tuesday night

Seattle has a small likelihood of getting a glimpse of the Northern Lights Tuesday night, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center says a geomagnetic storm is possible on Wednesday, but the chance to see the resulting aurora borealis in the U.S. is higher on Tuesday.

A map of the aurora forecast was recently posted to the NOAA website, showing where the Northern Lights will be most visible.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ via NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center

According to the map, Seattle is right next to the "viewline," which represents the southern-most locations where the aurora may be seen. It will be visible for most of Canada and Alaska, according to the prediction.

On Wednesday night, the intensity of the aurora is not expected to be as big, with the viewline regressing to the northeast corner of Washington state.

The Seattle-area has a "low" chance of seeing the Northern Lights, with the likelihood growing in areas to the north.

The NOAA says the aurora may become visible over some northern and upper Midwest states from New York to Idaho.

Related article

This aurora forecast comes after a coronal mass ejection (CME) that happened on Sunday. A CME is defined as the release of plasma and magnetic field from the sun's corona or outer atmosphere, which can reach Earth in as little as 15–18 hours.

The aurora is often visible just after sunset or just before sunrise, and the best viewing spots being in areas with limited light pollution.

A 30-minute aurora forecast can be found on the NOAA website.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Man tries to kidnap young girl by pulling her through her window in Kent

$250M superyacht Liva O draws 'big' attention on Seattle's Lake Union

Victim killed in Auburn shooting ID'd as 15-year-old boy, suspect at-large

First 60 days: Interim Seattle Police Chief Sue Rahr updates public

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.