$250M superyacht Liva O draws 'big' attention on Seattle's Lake Union

The superyacht LIVA O, owned by billionaire Stephen Orenstein, has made a notable appearance on Seattle's Lake Union.

Measuring 387 feet, LIVA O is the largest superyacht ever built by the esteemed German shipbuilder Abeking & Rasmussen. For comparison, a Washington state Olympic Class ferry measures 362 feet.

Launched as the shipyard's latest masterpiece, LIVA O represents a significant achievement for Abeking & Rasmussen, which has been in operation for over 115 years. "We have once again succeeded in building an exceptional yacht," said Matthias Hellmann, CEO at Abeking & Rasmussen. "By upholding our values of innovation, quality, and client satisfaction, we have created a yacht that sets new industry standards."

Designed by Joseph Dirand Architecture in Paris, the yacht features a sleek black hull and offers luxurious amenities, including a Neptune Lounge with an underwater view, a swimming pool, a helicopter pad and a crow’s nest. The vessel also employs a diesel-electric propulsion system for quiet navigation and maneuvering.

So how much does a yacht of this size cost? According to Superyacht Fan, Orenstein bought the yacht in 2023 for $250 million and estimates its annual running cost to be $15 to $25 million.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The superyacht LIVA O, owned by billionaire Stephen Orenstein, has made a notable appearance on Seattle's Lake Union. (AJ Janavel)

Who is Stephen Orenstein?

According to Forbes, Stephen Orenstein is a German-American business executive with extensive commercial real estate holdings in Germany, Italy, the U.K. and the U.S., and holds a stake in the German soccer team Eintracht Frankfurt.

Formerly owning 75% of Supreme Group, a logistics firm that supplied food and water to the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, Orenstein took over the company in 1985 after his father's death.

Forbes estimates his net worth at $2 billion.

The yacht's presence in Lake Union is drawing attention from locals and yacht enthusiasts alike, marking a significant milestone in Seattle's maritime scene.

