Victim killed in Auburn shooting ID'd as 15-year-old boy, suspect at-large

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Auburn last week.

The King County Medical Examiner released the victim’s identity, 15-year-old Giovanni Brown, on Monday. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

On July 18 at around 6:32 p.m., the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received a 911 call reporting shots fired near the Brookside Village Apartments off 34th Ave. S in unincorporated Auburn.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the boy lying on the ground. Deputies and medics provided life-saving efforts on him, but he could not be revived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation, blocking off the area for several hours to gather evidence.

According to KCSO, there are no suspects in the case, no arrests have been made, and a motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the KCSO at 206-263-2090 or email mcutips@kingcounty.gov.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.