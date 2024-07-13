16-year-old boy killed in Auburn shooting, two others injured

The Auburn Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred late Friday night, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old boy and injuries to two others.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. on July 12, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 Block of A Street SE. Upon arrival, police discovered the teenage boy with at least one gunshot wound. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, two more juvenile males suffering from gunshot wounds were found. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and have since been released.

Authorities have yet to identify any suspects in the shooting. Officers said they do not perceive any ongoing danger to the community.

The Auburn Police Department urges anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact the APD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available.

