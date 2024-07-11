Major road closures planned on I-405 in Renton, I-90 this weekend

If you're planning to travel to the Eastside this weekend, get ready to spend more time sitting than driving.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has announced a full closure of northbound and southbound Interstate 405 in Renton from late Friday, July 12, to early Monday, July 15. The closure is set to begin at 11 p.m. on Friday and will last until 4 a.m. on Monday.

During this period, contractor crews will shift traffic, demolish the existing 112th Avenue Southeast bridge at Exit 9 and install drainage crossings under the north and southbound lanes of I-405. This work is part of the I-405/Renton to Bellevue widening and express toll lanes project.

WSDOT advises travelers to plan ahead, travel during off-peak hours or delay discretionary travel to help minimize congestion, as detour routes will not be able to handle the normal volume of I-405 traffic.

Closure Details

Northbound I-405: Closed from the North Southport Drive on-ramp to I-405 to the I-405 off-ramp to 112th Avenue Southeast.

Southbound I-405: Closed from the Coal Creek Parkway Southeast on-ramp to I-405 to the I-405 off-ramp to Northeast 30th Street.

Detours: Signed detour routes will guide traffic around the I-405 closures in both directions.

This is a map of the Renton to Bellevue area along I-405. (WSDOT)

In addition to I-405 closures, all lanes on eastbound I-90 from Seattle to Mercer Island will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, July 12, until 6 a.m. Saturday, July 13, for tunnel maintenance. The southbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound I-90 and the northbound and southbound Rainier Avenue South on-ramps to eastbound I-90 will close starting at 9 p.m. on Friday. All lanes and ramps will reopen by 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Travelers can find schedule updates on the project website, WSDOT’s Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app, and by signing up for King County email updates.

