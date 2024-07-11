6.4 and 5.4 magnitude earthquakes strike near Vancouver Island
Two earthquakes, 6.4 and 5.4 magnitude, struck near Vancouver Island nearly an hour apart on Thursday morning.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the first 6.4 magnitude quake hit at around 8:08 a.m. along the Juan De Fuca Ridge, about 130 miles west of Tofino, British Columbia, Canada.
Earthquake map provided by the United States Geological Survey.
Seismologists reported this quake happened at a depth of about 6.2 miles.
So far, 45 people have reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS.
A second 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the same area at around 9:17 a.m.
If you felt the earthquake Thursday morning, you are encouraged to report it on the USGS website.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.