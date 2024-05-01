4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Corona

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake hit the area of Corona Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was felt across a wide area, reaching into West Los Angeles, Long Beach, Orange County, and even Santa Clarita.

Are you ready for the next big one? Earthquake Preparedness tips

The quake, which hit at 1:49 p.m., had a reported depth of 1.5 km and struck 9 km southwest of Corona.

The quake was originally reported as a 4.5 magnitude, then reduced to a 4.3, and ultimately to a 4.1.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake.

Several smaller quakes occurred in the same area on Tuesday, including a pair of 2.8-magnitude quakes between roughly 7:30 and 7:40 p.m., and a magnitude 2.5 shaker that struck at about 2 p.m.