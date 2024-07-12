Seattle’s Museum of Illusions is open, but is the steep ticket price worth it?

article

The Museum of Illusions just opened in Seattle, and people are eager to know: Is it worth the money?

I visited the museum with our academic intern, Evan, on Tuesday to find out.

Keep reading to find out about our experience, whether the steep ticket price is worth it, and the pros and cons of the museum.

Seattle's Museum of Illusions is the perfect destination to take jaw-dropping Kaleidoscope photos for your social media accounts.

What is the Museum of Illusions?

On Tuesday afternoon, which happened to be Seattle's hottest day of the year so far, we walked into the museum located at the corner of 5th Ave. and Union St. While inside, our foreheads were nearly sweating. Not because there wasn't air conditioning, but because our brains were firing on all cylinders trying to make sense of the illusions.

The museum features more than 9,000 square feet of holograms, illusion rooms and exhibits, designed to play tricks on your senses and stimulate curiosity, all while educating you about the science behind the illusions.

Themed exhibits include the "Reversed Room" and "Building Illusion," where visitors appear as if they are being levitated upside down on a monorail or hanging from a Seattle building, and the vortex tunnel that tests your perception of physics. There's also an anti-gravity room and a walk-in kaleidoscope.

Seattle's Museum of Illusions (Photo: FOX 13 Seattle academic intern Evan Suarez)

Is the Museum of Illusions worth the money?

Absolutely! It's a must-see that should be added to your Seattle bucket list. However, I wouldn't recommend buying tickets on a whim unless you're financially comfortable. It's easy to breeze through this museum in under 30 minutes, which could make it seem like a waste of money. If you slow down and immerse yourself and participate in the exhibits, however, you will leave feeling like you've just tapped into an unknown part of your brain.

During our visit, we spoke to a mother who brought her 11-year-old son to the museum. Both were smiling, thrilled with how the museum turned out, and agreed it was worth the money.

We also ran into a young couple at the last exhibit in the museum. The couple, in their 20s, were on a date, so we asked them if their experience was worth $80 after taxes. They, too, said yes, but then quietly asked, "Wait … are we at the end of the museum already?"

If you're wondering if kids would enjoy the museum, the two mothers with young children we encountered during our visit said they were having fun, and each echoed our thoughts about the museum: "Yes! We want more!"

In our opinion, the Museum of Illusions is comparable to Seattle's Selfie Museum. In other words, if you are someone who loves capturing attention-grabbing photos and videos for your social media accounts, this is your next hot spot.

The employees at Seattle's Museum of Illusions are very kind and helpful. They will often ask if you would like them to take a photo of you in their exhibits.

How much are tickets to Seattle's Museum of Illusions?

According to the Museum of Illusions' website, regular admission prices start at $27. However, adults (13+) start at $32. Here's a breakdown of how much tickets cost at the Museum of Illusions in Seattle:

Adult (13+): $32

Child (5-12): $27

Child (4 and under): $0

Seniors (60+): $29

Military: $29

Teacher/Educator (ID required): $0

Two adult tickets will set you back close to $80 after taxes. This may seem expensive, but compared to other museums in the Seattle area, the prices are on par. Here are the ticket prices for MoPOP, the Selfie Museum, Seattle Art Museum and Wings Over Washington as of this writing:

MoPOP Museum of Pop Culture with LAIKA experience in Seattle

Regular: $40

Youth (5-12): $ 29.75

Child (4 and under): $0

Students (ID required): $36.50

Seniors (65+): $36.50

Military (ID required): $33.25

Seattle Selfie Museum

Adults: $25

Children (4-12): $22

Infants (0-3): $0

Seattle Art Museum

Adult: $32.99

Teen (15-19): $22.99

Child (14 and under): $0

Student (ID required): $22.99

Senior (65+): $27.99

Military (ID required): $27.99

Wings Over Washington at Miners Landing

Adults: $21

Youth: $17

Senior: $19

Seattle's Museum of Illusions has more than 70 illusions. (Photo: FOX 13 Seattle academic intern Evan Suarez)

How long do people spend in the Museum of Illusions?

We spent nearly an hour and a half in the museum and enjoyed ourselves every second. However, if you don't stop to participate, read about every illusion and take photos, you can easily breeze through everything in about 30 minutes. If you are open-minded and think hard about each exhibit, you will be satisfied with the amount you paid.

What is the dress code for the Museum of Illusions?

This is a family-friendly museum, so it is important to dress appropriately while children are present. One recommendation from the museum for guests is to avoid wearing heels, as there are a couple of walk-in exhibits where you stand on grates.

Can you go to the Museum of Illusions alone?

Yes, but we would recommend bringing a friend. Some of the interactive illusions require two people to see the effect, and some are meant for capturing photos. Additionally, some of the illusions are hard to understand right away, so it may be more fun to figure out how they work with a little teamwork. If you insist on going alone, the employees at the museum are kind and helpful in explaining the illusions, and are more than happy to take photos for you.

There are so many interactive exhibits at Seattle's Museum of Illusions. A lot of the illusions require you to stand in a certain spot, while someone takes a photo from the right angle.

Pros

The illusions inside the museum work. Not only are they beautiful and visually stunning, but they are thought-provoking and leave you in awe as you ponder how your brain truly works.

If you are looking to take some amazing photos for social media, this is the place to be. It's similar to the Seattle Selfie Museum, except a bit more interactive.

Most of the illusions take at least two people to get the desired effect, which makes the experience a fun time.

Some of the illusions will warp your vision and sometimes make you feel a bit dizzy. (This was an experience we were hoping for, and the museum did not disappoint).

There are plenty of interactive exhibits, games and puzzles that are fun for kids and adults. Some puzzles are quite difficult if you like a challenge.

The people who work at the museum are nice and helpful. Everyone seems proud to be working there.

The museum is located in a clean area of downtown Seattle, near Pike Place Market and lots of restaurants.

The museum is air-conditioned, clean, well-lit and aesthetically pleasing.

The museum offers time slots to purchase tickets, so it likely won't be too crowded if you decide to visit.

The museum also offers flex tickets, so you can show up whenever you'd like. (If you're willing to pay a little extra money).

There is no rush to tour the museum. Once you reach the end, you can turn around and go through it over again.

The gift shop in the lobby is open to the public, meaning you won't have to purchase a ticket to shop. There are some great desk toys, stocking suffers and brain ticklers for all ages.

Cons

The prices are rather steep for a smaller museum. Visitors ages 13 and up are considered adults, which carries a price tag of $32.

If you don't take your time and skip some of the illusions, you could easily tour the museum in under 30 minutes, which could leave you feeling like the experience was overpriced.

It's hard to find parking. This is not necessarily a con for the museum, since this is a typical issue many people in downtown Seattle face on a day-to-day basis.

Some of the illusions are hard to understand at first glance. Sometimes you need to read the directions carefully to understand how to properly look at an illusion.

All instructions are provided in English, which could pose a challenge for those not proficient in reading the language.

There are a couple of exhibits that could be jarring and give guests vertigo (most people enjoy them regardless, and employees will give you a warning).

You can check out the museum alone, but some illusions require help from another person to get the effect. (The employees are very helpful and are willing to take photos and video for you).

Bottom line: The Museum of Illusions is worth it. Yes, it was short. Yes, it was a little expensive. But regardless, we were smiling and giggling the entire time.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Top things to do in Seattle this weekend July 12-14

Bumbershoot fans can earn free 2024 tickets by helping their community

Seattle Art Museum selects Scott Stulen as new director and CEO

Everything you need to know about the 75th Annual Seafair Festival

Here's all the Tacoma Dome events for the rest of 2024

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.