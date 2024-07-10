Bumbershoot and Amazon have unveiled an innovative way for fans to earn free festival tickets this summer by engaging in community service.

The initiative, named Bumbershoot Gives Back, was announced Wednesday at an event at Seattle's Asian Counseling & Referral Service’s (ACRS) food bank.

Bumbershoot Gives Back aims to connect festival enthusiasts with meaningful community service opportunities, rewarding their efforts with tickets to the popular music and arts festival. A total of 2,000 two-day Bumbershoot 2024 tickets are available through the initiative.

At Wednesday's announcement, several key representatives were on hand, including, Camilla Walter, executive director of Third Stone (Bumbershoot’s nonprofit arm), Taylor Hoang, Amazon’s senior community engagement manager and G. De Castro, deputy director of ACRS, as well as several Amazon volunteers who unloaded a delivery vehicle full of food donations to benefit the ACRS food bank and other ACRS food security programs across the Puget Sound area.

The delivery of the food by Amazon volunteers served as a symbolic start to the Bumbershoot Gives Back program, showcasing the partnership's potential impact on local communities and its effort to provide 90,000 pounds of food to Seattle-area food banks and mobilize thousands of volunteers.

Bumbershoot 2024 is scheduled to take place Aug. 31 through Sept. 1, with this year's festival featuring indie rock legends Pavement, songwriter James Blake, Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett, Freddie Gibbs, Aly & AJ and Kim Gordon. Other acts include Badbadnotgood, Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches fame, Cypress Hill, Cal Cox, Lee Fields, Mercury Rev, Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, internet meme sensation and loop pedal aficionado Marc Rebillet and more.

Tickets went on sale in March, with single-day passes at $70 and two-day passes at $125.

To learn more about Bumbershoot Gives Back and how to earn free tickets by volunteering with selected local nonprofits tackling food insecurity, visit the festival's website.

