Police investigate possible drowning at Renton's Gene Coulon Beach

Police are investigating a possible drowning overnight at a Renton beach.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a drowning at Gene Coulon Beach.

The Renton Police Department told FOX 13 that a group of people with flashlights were searching the water off the pier and said they believed that they had located their friend, a 26-year-old man.

Fire department crews searched the water, found the man and brought him to the surface, but he died at the scene.

Renton police said initial reports indicated this drowning was not suspicious, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

