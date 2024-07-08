Fireworks may return to WA's Gorge Amphitheatre despite recent fire

A recent pyrotechnics mishap at the Gorge Amphitheatre during an Odesza concert has some online calling for an outright ban on fireworks at the popular venue.

The brush fire broke out on a small stretch of land just outside the venue, stage-right. According to Grant County officials, an estimated 18,000 attendees were forced to evacuate.

Luckily, first responders and venue staff were able to extinguish the fire in roughly five minutes.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman confirmed that a spark or ember from the fireworks at the Odesza concert likely ignited the dry sagebrush.

Grant County officials pointed out that The Gorge has hosted numerous firework shows without incident. However, this is the first time a spectacle has gone wrong.

"At The Gorge, it’s the first time anyone can recall that there was a fire ignited by pyrotechnics," said Foreman. "The Gorge had employees who were pre-staged around the venue just outside of the venue, in case there was a wildland fire sparked by one of the pyrotechnics, they would be able to put the fire out quickly, which they did."

Despite the brush fire, attendees made an orderly exit without any conflicts or stampedes. Foreman acknowledged that this incident needs to spark a bigger conversation about the use of fireworks at the venue.

"There’s a process where the county fire marshal can recommend banning fireworks, but that didn’t happen this year," Foreman explained.

FOX 13 also spoke to Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplawski, who approves special effects at The Gorge. He said Odesza was greenlit because wind speeds were well under the 10-15 mph cutoff.

Poplawski also noted that The Gorge is considered a low-risk area because there is not a lot of wild land or combustibles near the venue.

As a result, pyrotechnic shows aren’t off the table, and Blink-182 has already applied for their upcoming show.

