Level 3 'GO NOW' evacuations ordered for wildfire near Wenatchee

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 fire evacuation order for residents in several areas near Horselake and Broadview, Wenatchee, signaling an immediate and serious threat to life and property due to ongoing wildfires. Residents are told to evacuate immediately.

The evacuation zone extends to Broadhurst and Maiden Lane from Broadhurst to the end, an area facing a direct and pressing threat from the current wildfire conditions. Specifically, Horselake Road from Dawn Terrace to the end, including adjacent roads, Quail Hollow, Maiden Lane, Maple Street west of the canal, Westview Place, Westwick Road, and Kookaburro Run, are all under a Level 3 evacuation notice.

Additionally, residents in the remainder of the Broadview area that lies west of the canal are now under a Level 2 evacuation alert, being advised to prepare to depart at a moment's notice.

A Red Cross Shelter has been set up at the Wenatchee Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 508 N Western Ave. in Wenatchee for those seeking refuge from the wildfire.

Authorities have also closed the Sage Hills Trail system, which includes No. 1 Canyon up to the Horselake Preserve, to prevent any further fire risks and to protect public safety.

Deteriorating fire weather conditions have prompted a red flag warning to be put into effect until Friday evening. The area is experiencing critical fire weather conditions, characterized by hot and dry weather with wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph, particularly in the Cascade gaps. These strong winds are expected to intensify in the late afternoon and early evening.

The Chelan County Emergency Management urges the community to remain vigilant, refrain from activities that could start new fires, and to follow the evacuation orders for their safety. With many in the Wenatchee area closely monitoring the situation, officials are calling for everyone to exercise caution and prevent further fire emergencies this weekend.

