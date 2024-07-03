Lynnwood PD shut down Alderwood Mall due to active shooter

article

Lynnwood Police have shut down Alderwood Mall due to a shooting incident.

Authorities issued a "shelter in place" order due to an active shooter, but have since lifted the order.

It is not known what led up to the shooting or if anyone was injured, but police urge anyone who witnessed an altercation at the food court, and may have left the area, to go to Lynnwood Police and provide any information.

Police are seeking a suspect who was seen on surveillance images wearing a white sweatshirt. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 911 immediately.

