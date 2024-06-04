WA police agencies test new tech to make pursuits safer, more efficient

article

As Washington state prepares to relax its regulations on police pursuits, local law enforcement agencies are gearing up to roll out their own technological advancements meant to make high-speed chases safer for the public.

In anticipation of the changes, Thurston County Sheriff's Office is fortifying its patrol fleet with futuristic devices right out of a superhero's arsenal. Sheriff Derek Sanders announced plans to install "Grappler Police Bumpers" on ten patrol cars. These devices are designed to halt suspect vehicles effectively during chases.

Sanders likened their modern-day utility to that of the introduction of the police radio, stating, "If you can grab a hold of someone and hold on to them and they can’t flee anymore, then you just ended the high liability risk to the public."

In conjunction with the Grappler, Thurston County sheriff's deputies will be armed with StarChase's GPS tracking darts, which can be fired at fleeing vehicles, significantly cutting down the time it takes officers to locate a pursued vehicle. "With Star Chase, it really gives a starting point for officers and detectives to locate the vehicle within thirty minutes of deploying, before it would take sometimes two weeks or a month to locate those vehicles," a spokesperson relayed.

Nearly 100 miles north of Thurston County, the Lynnwood Police Department has been using the GPS tracking dart technology for over a year. Spokesperson Marin McKay highlighted that after using the tracker more than 60 times in 2023, the department has observed significant results. McKay expressed interest in trying various technologies to identify the most effective methods for apprehending suspects.

The combined cost of the Star Chase GPS tracker and the Grappler Police Bumper mounts to tens of thousands of dollars. However, Sanders asserts this expenditure is minimal compared to the damage typically inflicted on patrol cars during pursuits. He believes that while the upcoming change in laws and the acquisition of new tech will facilitate their work, the pivotal transformation needs to arise from the community – hoping for a return to the days when people made better decisions and the state had fewer fatal collisions.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office has purchased five Star Chase GPS dart trackers and six Grappler police bars, with intentions to increase the latter number to ten. The department aims to have the technology fully installed by the end of summer.

