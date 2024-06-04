Trader Joe's drops mini insulated tote bags, sparking shopper craze

Trader Joe's, the beloved grocery chain known for its unique products and cult-like following, has once again captivated its customers with the release of a new product just in time for summer: mini insulated tote bags.

Following the overwhelming success of its mini tote bags, the new insulated variety is now available for just $3.99 each.

An Instagram user posts a picture of Trader Joe's new mini insulated tote bags that are popping up in Trader Joe’s stores across the country.

The new mini insulated totes have already generated significant buzz on social media, where Trader Joe's fans are expressing their excitement and appreciation. These handy bags are a smaller version of the chain's popular insulated tote bags, which have been a staple for shoppers seeking to keep their groceries cool during transit.

In response to the extraordinary demand for the mini canvas totes the store dropped in March, which saw shoppers purchasing them by the dozens, Trader Joe's has implemented a purchase limit. Shoppers are restricted to buying two totes per visit, a move likely aimed at ensuring a fair distribution and allowing more customers to enjoy the convenience and charm of these new bags.

As the new mini insulated totes hit the shelves, they are expected to fly off just as quickly as their predecessors. For those looking to snag one of these sought-after items, a trip to Trader Joe's might need to happen sooner rather than later.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Sue Rahr discusses first days as SPD interim police chief

Seattle's patience wearing thin with Miles Hudson, Belltown's Hellcat driver

A look at Seattle’s frequent turnover of mayors, police chiefs

WA high school counselor arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

Renton single mom has 'literally everything' stolen out of packed U-Haul before move

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.