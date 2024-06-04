Seattle Police tackle, arrest armed suspect fleeing on bike in bodycam video

Police chased down and arrested an armed suspect who fled on a bicycle in Seattle's University District last week.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers were completing a stolen vehicle recovery investigation near the corner of NE 47th St. and Brooklyn Ave. NE at around 4:47 p.m. on May 20 when they spotted a potential suspect on a bike.

Officers followed the suspect slowly through an alleyway and used the police vehicle’s intercom to order him to stop. Ignoring their commands, the suspect pedaled off, weaving through traffic, across a parking lot and down another alleyway.

Police arrest suspect fleeing on bicycle in North Seattle. (PHOTO: Seattle Police Department)

An officer in a police vehicle eventually caught up with the suspect but was unable to stop him. The officer then jumped out of his cruiser and chased the bicyclist on foot, eventually pushing the suspect off the bike and onto the ground.

While arresting the 48-year-old suspect, officers found multiple pieces of evidence, including a loaded handgun.

(PHOTO: Seattle Police Department)

The suspect was booked into King County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and obstruction.

SPD's General Investigations Unit detectives are leading the investigation.

The arresting officer was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of a serious hand injury.

