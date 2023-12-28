Police: 4 teens arrested for stealing Hyundais, guns and cannabis products

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Seattle Police)

Four teens were arrested for reportedly stealing Hyundais in Seattle’s University District.

Police say on Dec. 20, officers were flagged down in the University District, and a person reported someone throwing items out the window of their car.

Officers drove near NE 41st St and Roosevelt Way NE, where they found the suspect car with "damage consistent with stolen vehicles." According to police, two boys were inside the car, a third boy was standing near the rear driver side and a fourth boy was nearby.

Police contacted the boys, and all four of them ran.

A parking enforcement officer heard police radio for assistance, and gave information on where the suspects were hiding.

Three of them were found hiding behind a dumpster near NE 42nd St and 7th Ave NE. The fourth suspect was found a short time later. Two Tasers were recovered during the foot chase.

Officers ran a check on the silver Hyundai the suspects were in, which was reported stolen. They found the suspect vehicle was parked near another Hyundai, which had a damaged passenger window and ignition. Police contacted the car’s owner and confirmed it was not yet reported stolen.

Police searched the stolen Hyundai and found a stolen firearm and tons of stolen marijuana products.

All four teens were booked into juvenile detention—a 14-year-old was charged with obstructing a police officer, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old were charged with possession of a stolen firearm, and a 17-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and a stolen vehicle.