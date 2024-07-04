Arrest warrant issued for Seattle's notorious Belltown Hellcat driver

There’s a warrant out for the Belltown Hellcat owner’s arrest after the 21-year-old did not show up in court for a domestic violence hearing in Seattle.

Hudson currently faces charges connected to accusations of stalking and revenge porn.

According to the bench warrant issued on July 3 by Judge Andrea Chin, probable cause was found against Hudson for these charges, and law enforcement is now requested to apprehend him and bring him before the court.

When, or if, Hudson is apprehended, he will face a $5,000 bond.

However, in comparison to the other fines Hudson owes Seattle, this bail amount is chump change.

A judge recently ruled that Hudson has to pay the city $83,619.97 for fines connected to illegal modifications on his car.

At last check, police have still not deemed Hudson’s car street legal. However, his social media has been active with posts showing his illegal car driving around the region.

Hudson's defense attorney was in court this week for the hearing. FOX 13 News reached out to her for comment, but we have not heard back.

We have also reached out to the Seattle City Attorney’s Office asking how much of his $83k fine he has paid, but we have not heard back.

Both of these requests for comment were made on the July 4th Holiday.

