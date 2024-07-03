Pierce County Council member opposes Pride flag display in meeting room

On Tuesday, one Pierce County Council member was absent from the dais during a regularly scheduled meeting. Amy Cruver, who represents District 3, appeared virtually from her office. Her reasoning: she would not sit in council chambers where a Pride flag sits on display.

Cruver, who serves citizens of Ashford, Eatonville, Elbe, Elk Plain, Frederickson, Graham, Spanaway, Kapowsin, Roy, McKenna, Lacamas, and Harts Lake spoke at length at the end of the meeting, explaining her reasoning.

"My reasoning why I’m not in there is how life is full of distractions and disruptions, and it’s also full of memories and experiences that can trigger emotions or feelings associated with tangible items," said Cruver.

The flag, FOX 13 News was told, is on display in county chambers during Pierce County’s celebration of Pride month, which falls in July rather than June.

(File / FOX 13)

During her virtual statement, Cruver went on to display images of Pride events she found offensive and that, in her words, had "no family value."

It’s unclear from what events, whether local or not, she obtained those pictures that she found offensive. Still, she used them to back her decision to not sit in council chambers.

"I just found myself at odds with my responsibility to focus on the people’s business while in chambers and being distracted with the memories or thoughts that the flag creates in my mind," she said.

Cruver’s three-minute long oral statement was followed by 10 seconds of silence from the rest of her peers on the dais.

Council Member Ryan Mello responded indirectly, saying, "I’m quite pleased that this council has decided to raise a symbol of inclusion, love and welcoming for all people in our community."

Mello also cautioned against Cruver’s statements, stating those types of statements and attacks are "dangerous and [cause] tremendous harm."

He also stated Cruver’s comments pose "significant harm to folks’ mental health, suicide rates and other very dangerous acts in our community."

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

New website reveals license plates of Aurora Avenue visitors in Seattle

Suspect killed after firing shots at WA troopers on I-5

Hole forms on SR 529 in Everett after someone was tunneling underneath

Everett neighbors question woman’s actions after rash of porch package thefts

Marysville teen who lost foot in fireworks accident shares warning

NTSB releases early report on WA plane crash that killed former astronaut

Renton faces growing homelessness crisis amid environmental concerns

The 5 biggest potential headaches for 4th of July travelers in WA

Seattle's Ballard Bridge to close for projects starting in July

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.