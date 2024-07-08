Seattle toy store to reopen one week after violent, brazen attempted break-in

A learning and toy store in North Seattle is set to reopen Tuesday morning after having its doors ripped out by vandals one week ago.

Surveillance footage at Math 'n' Stuff shows three suspects ram a white truck into the local shop around 4 a.m.

They don't get inside, but they heavily damaged the storefront.

"It's hard to come back over and over again," said Mikaela Wingard-Phillips.

Wingard-Phillips and her family have been running the beloved toy shop since the 90s.

She says this recent incident could take months to fix and is among a dozen attempted break-ins and burglaries in the past four years.

"Do I have to make my store a fortress before people are discouraged from stealing a car and smashing it to try and get at something," said Wingard-Phillips.

While a GoFundMe has been set up to help with repairs, Wingard-Phillips is calling on community members to reach out to local and state lawmakers to enact equitable and effective policies addressing organized retail crime.

"This is a multi-pronged problem that's maybe going to take a decade or more of hard work from our legislators ," said Wingard-Phillips.

As Math ‘n’ Stuff prepares to reopen, Wingard-Phillips says there are a number of ways to support, whether through social media, donations or writing to elected leaders here.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Seattle Police: Women pulled from car, beaten in road rage assault

Missing Pullman 2-year-old found safe in Mexico, father arrested

Fireworks may return to WA's Gorge Amphitheatre despite recent fire

WSDOT warns of Good to Go text message scam

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.