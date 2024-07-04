Seattle car prowl suspect falls unconscious during physical altercation, dies

A vehicle prowling suspect who fell unconscious during an altercation with a car owner has died in the hospital, according to Seattle Police.

Detectives say on June 24, officers were dispatched to a North Seattle parking garage on East Greenlake Way N. and 4th Ave. NE to reports of a man potentially armed with a knife.

Once on scene, officers discovered an unconscious man. First responders provided medical aid to the man and later transported him to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

According to police, a vehicle owner confronted the suspect as he was prowling, and the two got into a physical altercation. The suspect fell unconscious during the altercation, and the owner separated from him.

Four days later, on June 28, the 35-year-old suspect died in the hospital. His cause of death is currently unknown.

Seattle Police say the vehicle owner cooperated in the investigation and no arrests have been made in the case yet. Police also recovered various tools from the scene.

Homicide detectives are still investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

