People jump into water to escape boat fire in Tacoma

A boat fire in Tacoma’s Commencement Bay forced people to jump into the water to escape the flames.

Fire officials report a boat caught fire before 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

People aboard the boat were forced to jump into the water, and rescue crews came in to bring them to safety.

Firefighters extinguished the flames around 10:30 a.m., and are currently investigating what caused the fire to break out.

