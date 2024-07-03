Attempted burglary suspect shoots at person inside Tacoma home

article

The Tacoma Police Department responded to an attempted burglary Wednesday morning that left a person hurt after being shot at.

The incident occurred in the 3600 block of South Alaska Street just minutes before 2 a.m. this morning.

According to Tacoma P.D., the suspect was armed and failed to gain entry to a private residence.

Shortly after, the suspect fired a shot at a person inside the home.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

Police said the suspect was not apprehended.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

New website reveals license plates of Aurora Avenue visitors in Seattle

Suspect killed after firing shots at WA troopers on I-5

Hole forms on SR 529 in Everett after someone was tunneling underneath

Everett neighbors question woman’s actions after rash of porch package thefts

Marysville teen who lost foot in fireworks accident shares warning

NTSB releases early report on WA plane crash that killed former astronaut

Renton faces growing homelessness crisis amid environmental concerns

The 5 biggest potential headaches for 4th of July travelers in WA

Seattle's Ballard Bridge to close for projects starting in July

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.