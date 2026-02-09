Going to the Super Bowl parade in Seattle? Here's when to line up

The Brief The Seahawks’ Super Bowl victory parade will take place Wednesday, starting at 11 a.m. at Lumen Field and ending near Seattle Center. Up to 1 million fans are expected, and officials recommend arriving by 10 a.m. or earlier to secure a good spot along the route. Parking will be limited downtown, and fans are strongly encouraged to use public transportation or arrive very early.



The Seattle Seahawks will be hoisting the Lombardi trophy for their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday. But many going to the parade are wondering, when should I arrive?

The Super Bowl parade will commence at 11 a.m. starting at Lumen Field, moving down 4th Avenue until reaching Seattle Center. It's expected to take two hours, ending around 1 p.m.

A look at the Super Bowl parade 2026 route for the Seattle Seahawks. (Seattle Seahawks)

The parade is free to the public and around 1 million are expected to attend, so finding a spot along the parade route early will likely be crucial.

The best time to line up for the Super Bowl parade will likely be around 10 a.m. or earlier, depending on where you plan to set up along the parade route.

Many fans plan to get there early in the morning, so if you want a prime spot for the parade, consider lining up before 9 a.m.

Seattle Seahawks fans cheer during the Super Bowl XLVIII Victory Parade ceremonies at CenturyLink Field on February 5, 2014, in Seattle, Wash. (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The Seahawks World Champions Parade will begin with a Trophy Celebration at Lumen Field at 10 a.m. Doors for the Trophy Celebration will open at 8:30 a.m.

Fans can also pick up exclusive Seahawks World Champions rally cards at select Starbucks locations along the parade route downtown. Fans going to the Trophy Celebration will also receive a rally card at the gates upon entry.

Where should I park for the Super Bowl parade?

Parking will be tricky for the Super Bowl parade in Seattle, as downtown doesn't have too many options available. Free parking will be difficult to find, as most all street parking will be paid, since the parade takes place on a Wednesday.

Fans can try to find parking along the Seattle Waterfront, the Chinatown-International District, or in Queen Anne.

The Waterfront isn't far from the parade route, though there is limited parking and accessing the road could be tough. The Chinatown-International District isn't a far walk from Lumen Field, where the Super Bowl parade starts. And Queen Anne should have a few more parking options available closer to Seattle Center.

Seattle's Overlook Walkway connects Pike Place Market to the Seattle Waterfront.

Paid event‑day parking will also be available in select lots surrounding Lumen Field. Using public transportation is highly encouraged.

More information about the Super Bowl parade can be found on the Seattle Seahawks website.

