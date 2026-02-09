The Super Bowl parade will follow this route through Seattle

Now that the Seahawks are once again Super Bowl champions, it's time to celebrate! City and team officials have released plans for the upcoming parade snaking through Downtown Seattle this week.

When is the Seahawks Super Bowl parade?

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at 4th Avenue and Washington Street near Lumen Field. The parade will travel northwest along 4th Avenue and end at 4th Avenue and Cedar Street.

Just before the parade, there is a sold-out trophy event at Lumen Field beginning at 10 a.m. The event was free and open to the public, however the 70,000 tickets sold out hours after the Hawks defeated the New England Patriots.

Seattle Seahawks players and 12th Man fans celebrated bringing the Lombardi trophy home to Seattle during the Super Bowl Parade at Century Link Field in Seattle, Wash on Feb. 5, 2014. (Jesse Beals/ Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Where is Seattle's Super Bowl parade going to take place?

The Super Bowl parade will take place from Seattle's Stadium District to the Seattle Center, according to Saka's X post.

A look at the Super Bowl parade 2026 route for the Seattle Seahawks. (Seattle Seahawks)

"An NFC title and a Super Bowl victory reflect the heart, preparation, and resilience of this organization. We look forward to gathering downtown with fans to celebrate a moment that will be remembered long after the banners are raised," said Beth Knox, President and CEO, Seattle Sports Commission.

City and law enforcement members are preparing for somewhere between 750,000-1,000,000 people to be in the vicinity of the parade route on Wednesday.

Police in Seattle were busy the night of the Super Bowl win. In the hours following the close out of Sunday's game, crowds formed across the city. Historically, Pioneer Square has been a hub for celebrating sports fans.

Some were seen climbing the Pergola in Pioneer Square on Feb. 8. This came after SPD sent a post on X (formerly Twitter) specifically asking celebrating residents to avoid the structure.

