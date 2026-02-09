Eddie Bauer to lay off Seattle employees ahead permanent office closure

Dozens of Eddie Bauer employees are set to be laid off from the company's corporate office beginning in April 2026. Last week, we reported the popular outdoor-inspired chain was headed toward bankruptcy.

Timeline:

As of Apr. 15, there will be 44 employees permanently laid off. There will be one more person laid off on Apr. 30, and a final round of 15 employee layoffs on June 1.

In addition to the 60 employees laid off, there are an undisclosed additional number of employees provided transfer opportunities from the Seattle office at 2200 1st Ave South.

An Eddie Bauer store is seen on February 03, 2026 in Round Rock, Texas. Eddie Bauer is expected to close all of its North America stores after filing for bankruptcy. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The positions impacted by the incoming layoffs vary widely, from accountants, designers, managers, editors, sources, and more.

Local perspective:

This announcement comes shortly after a slew of corporate lay offs in the greater Seattle area in the past year, including hundreds of T-Mobile layoffs announced across Washington state last week and 16,000 Amazon layoffs announced in January 2026.

