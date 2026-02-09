Power outage under investigation in South Seattle, 4,000 customers impacted

The Brief Crews are investigating an unplanned power outage affecting nearly 4,000 customers in South Seattle. Seattle City Light reports 3,936 customers lost power after 1 p.m. Monday. Power is estimated to be restored by 2 p.m., though the timeline may change.



Crews are investigating a power outage in South Seattle that impacted nearly 4,000 customers Monday.

By the numbers:

According to Seattle City Light, 3,936 customers in the South Seattle and Burien areas experienced outages after 1 p.m.

While there are a few planned outages scattered in the Seattle area, this event does not appear to be planned, and an investigation into the cause is underway.

When will the power outage end in South Seattle?

Seattle City Light estimates power will be restored by 2 p.m., though that timeframe could change.

For more information, visit Seattle City Light's website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Seattle City Light.

