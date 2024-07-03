Crews knock down garage fire in Tacoma

Crews are investigating after a garage caught on fire in Tacoma Tuesday night.

According to the Tacoma Fire Department (TFD), at around 11:07 p.m., crews responded to reports of a structure fire near the corner of N 26th St. and N Mason Ave.

Firefighters knock down detached garage fire in Tacoma. (Photo: Tacoma Fire Department)

When crews arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from a home’s detached garage.

Crews safely evacuated the residents and quickly contained the fire.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby business.

TFD crews are still investigating to determine what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.