5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Vancouver Island

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Vancouver Island on Thursday.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit at around 9:15 a.m. along the Juan De Fuca Ridge, about 144 miles west of Tofino, British Columbia, Canada.

Seismologists reported this quake happened at a depth of about 6.2 miles.

So far, eight people have reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS.

If you felt the earthquake Thursday morning, you are encouraged to report it on the USGS website.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.