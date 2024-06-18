Woman shot in North Seattle tiny home village

Seattle police are investigating a shooting at a tiny home village Tuesday morning in North Seattle.

The shooting happened after 7 a.m. in the 8000 block of 15th Avenue Northwest.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired and when they arrived at the scene, they found a 56-year-old woman with minor injuries.

Police said she was shot with a pellet gun.

According to detectives, the suspect was described as a man in his 20s who drove away from the scene in a pick-up truck.

The investigation remains ongoing.

