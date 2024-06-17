Historically high mortgage rates and skyrocketing home prices in the United States have driven countless potential homebuyers to rethink their game plan.

Many have become priced out of the housing market, and are either staying in their current home or continuing to rent.

However, some good news for renters is the national average apartment size is beginning to increase.

A report from RentCafe found larger living spaces are making a comeback after a decade-long shrink. The average U.S. apartment size now is 916 square feet – up by 27 square feet from 2023.

More two- and three-bedroom apartments became available as well, which helped drive up the nation’s average apartment size, RentCafe said.

Cities with the smallest new apartments

RentCafe’s analysis found these five cities to have the smallest new apartment sizes:

Seattle, WA

Portland, OR

Queens, NY

Brooklyn, NY

Detroit, MI

Cities with the largest new apartments

RentCafe’s analysis found these five cities to have the largest new apartment sizes:

Gainesville, FL

Tallahassee, FL

Baton Rouge, LA

Knoxville, TN

Marietta, GA

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Seattle bikini barista responds to customer's threats by smashing windshield

Deadly overnight shooting in South Seattle under investigation

'Belltown Hellcat' refuses to cooperate with Seattle officers at inspection

Family injured after suspected DUI driver crashes into parked car in Renton

Woman wanted in deadly Tacoma shooting appears in court, bail set at $750k

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

FOX TV Stations contributed to this report.