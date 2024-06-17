WA Uber driver faces charges of alleged assault, kidnapping of passenger

A Washington ride-hailing driver faces charges of sexual assault and kidnapping after allegedly preying on an intoxicated woman last weekend. The victim's father intervened during the assault after tracking his daughter's phone.

The incident took place at a secluded location near a public access point for the Nisqually River in the Olympia area, where the driver, identified as 58-year-old Ahmed Ali, is accused of an attack that has shaken the community.

According to court documents, Ali is alleged to have picked up the woman from a bar when she was too drunk to return home by herself. Instead of taking her home, investigators allege that Ali manipulated his Uber app to indicate the drop-off had been completed, then drove to the secluded area.

The woman's father and other relatives went looking for her after she didn't return home and found her naked in the back seat of Ali’s car with the accused attempting to hold up his pants as he climbed to the front of the car.

As described in probable cause documents, the victim's family attacked the Uber driver in an effort to stop him, during which at least two shots were fired. Ali, who was visibly wounded with bandages on his hands during his court appearance, was detained despite trying to flee and needing medical attention.

The disturbing nature of the allegations has led prosecutors to express concerns over the potential for violence should Ali be released. The court found probable cause for both the charges of second-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping, with the prosecution asking for a $100,000 bond.

Locals and the family of the victim have expressed outrage and relief over the intervention.

One Olympia father mentioned the incident, particularly resonating on Father's Day weekend, as "justice" and emphasized that such an event "should have never happened."

Ali, a father of five, had his family and neighbors in the courtroom showing support. In an unusual twist of events, investigators noted that Ali's own daughter had reported him missing on the night of the alleged crime.

Thurston County now has three days to officially charge Ali, who remains in custody on bond.

When asked to comment on the incident, an Uber spokesperson stated: "The driver’s behavior is appalling and has no place in our society or on the Uber platform. We take reports of this nature very seriously and removed the driver’s access to the platform as soon as we were made aware of the incident. We have a dedicated team standing ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."

