2 arrested in connection to WA man buried in shallow grave

Two people have been arrested in connection to a body found buried near the Nisqually River last week.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday they arrested a man and a woman, both in their mid-30s, from the Yelm area in connection to the homicide investigation. According to authorities, the two were booked into jail for rendering criminal assistance, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful disposal of human remains.

Notably, charges do not include murder or manslaughter, and it is unknown what their role was in the murder of Robert Erwin.

Erwin was found buried in a shallow grave near Yelm on June 7, 2024. The sheriff's office determined he was shot and killed, but have not pieced together a motive for the crime.

Initially treated as a missing person case, Thurston County sheriff's officials previously told the Douglass, Erwin's family, that the rumors of his murder were unfounded. The revelation of Erwin's murder by gunfire, as shared by his sister Amanda Douglass, came as a shocking twist to their ongoing fear for his safety.

It is unknown if the two arrested Thursday are also under investigation for murder.

MORE LOCAL NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Seattle middle school implements mandatory cellphone locking system

Registered sex offender faces new WA charges for possession of child sex images

Renton police arrest 10 suspected DUI drivers in over a week

Bellevue teacher accused of molesting special needs student

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.