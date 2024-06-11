WA man found dead in shallow grave was 'murdered and dumped'

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death of a local father of two, whose body was discovered buried in a shallow grave near the Nisqually River outside Yelm.

Weeks of speculation within the community about the fate of Robert Erwin came to a grim conclusion last week.

Erwin's sister, Amanda Douglass, described him as so much more than his transient lifestyle might suggest.

"It’s a tremendous thing to navigate, to be told that your loved one was brutally murdered and dumped," Douglass said in the wake of the confirmation of her brother's murder.

Erwin, who struggled with mental health issues and addiction, according to Douglass, was beloved by his family, including his two sons. She had long feared a tragic end for him—possibly an overdose or a traffic accident. The reality, however, was far harsher.

Douglass shared her painful experiences actively searching for her brother, recounting, "I myself went out to search the areas where people said his body was dumped or buried, to see any soil disruption or decomposition."

Initially treated as a missing person case, Thurston County sheriff's officials previously told Douglass' family that the rumors of Erwin's murder were unfounded. The revelation of Erwin's murder, by gunfire, as shared by Douglass, came as a shocking twist to their ongoing fear for his safety.

"My brother wasn’t just a homeless scumbag living on the streets," Douglass stated, pushing back against any stigma and urging for the recognition of her brother's humanity.

A family is searching for answers after Robert Irwin was found murdered, buried in a shallow grave in Yelm, Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle / Family handout)

Currently, the sheriff's office has not released any suspect information or a possible motive for the crime.

The family demands answers and justice for Erwin. "He was a person. He was a great person," Douglass said.

Sheriff's officials are encouraging anyone with information that could bring closure to the family to come forward.

If you have any details that might assist in resolving this case, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office is urging you to contact them.

