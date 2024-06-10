Missing Yelm man found dead, buried in shallow grave near Nisqually River

Thurston County detectives are investigating the death of a man who was reported missing weeks ago after his body was found buried in a shallow grave.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the body of Robert Erwin, a transient in his early 40s, was discovered near the Nisqually River on June 4.

The Sheriff's Office says it received several tips surrounding Erwin's disappearance over the past few weeks. Some reported that he was possibly murdered and buried near Yelm.

Despite following up on these tips, deputies were unable to locate Erwin.

Detectives later located Erwin's body while they were investigating another lead. Deputies say he was found in a shallow grave just outside Yelm, but did not specify the exact area.

The Thurston County Coroner's Office identified Erwin as the man buried two days after the discovery.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the numerous rumors surrounding Erwin's death. Anyone with information about Erwin or his death is asked to contact detectives by emailing detectives@co.thurston.wa.us

