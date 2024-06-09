1 dead, 2 injured in Bonney Lake shooting

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Bonney Lake that deputies say stemmed from an argument between two roommates.

Deputies received reports of a shooting around 7:20 p.m. Saturday at a home on 166th Ave. E near Rhodes Lake Rd. E, just east of the Puyallup River.

Deputies say they were flagged down by a man who had been shot as they arrived at the scene. The caller reported that someone else in the home was dead, according to the Sheriff's Department.

After calling out to the people inside the home, deputies say they detained the suspect who had already put his gun away.

Deputies then located a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds inside the home. He was provided aid by first responders, but later died at the scene.

Detectives say they were told that the suspect and victim were roommates, and they got into an argument before the shooting.

The second victim, a 24-year-old man who initially flagged down deputies, had a non-life-threatening injury. The Sheriff's Department added that he did not live at the home.

The 22-year-old suspect had a graze wound and was taken to a local hospital. Once he is medically cleared, he will be booked into the Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder.

