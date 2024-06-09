Several pride flags were stolen from downtown Burien overnight, according to officials. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

FOX 13 obtained area surveillance video from concerned neighbors showing at least one individual jumping up and tearing down the flags in and around Burien Town Square.

In one of the videos, another man is seen picking up the flags. In the video you hear him saying, "I didn’t take it off. I didn’t take it off. They probably [expletive] think I’m stealing it. I didn’t steal it. I found it on the ground."

Whatever the case, members of the LGBTQ+ community find the act of vandalism disturbing.

"It’s just sad," said Debra George, executive director of Discover Burien. "Not only did they take them down, it looks like they took a knife to them, cutting them up."

George told FOX 13 an alert security guard was able to stop the people responsible from doing more damage.

"He heard them coming," said George. "He went running after them and said, ‘You can’t do that!’ We saved about a dozen flags right in this area because of him, so that’s nice."

George said the organization and volunteers originally put up 100 flags in the area.

The stolen flags were part of decorations for Pride Month as well as for this weekend’s Burien Pride Festival, an event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. The event is expected to draw large crowds to the area.

The theft has raised concerns among organizers and community members about the impact on the festivities and the message it sends.

"Some of the poles they were hanging on are now bent or broken," she said. "But we’re not going to let hate win. We’re going to put them back up and continue to celebrate Pride, not just today but 365 days a year."

Unfortunately, the theft of pride flags in the area isn’t new. According to community members, this has happened several times since Burien Pride first started in 2017, including from residents’ homes last year.

Burien Pride and Discover Burien is asking the public to come forward if they have any information related to the theft. They’re also encouraging the community to help replace the flags.

"We want people to feel safe and welcome," said George. "The flag is a symbol of that."

If anyone has any information about this theft, they are asked to call Burien Police’s non-emergency phone number at (206) 296-3311.

