Downtown Poulsbo pride flags slashed, police looking for info

Pride flags in downtown Poulsbo were slashed just hours after they were installed this weekend, according to police.

On June 1, just before 4 a.m., surveillance video from a business on Front Street shows a person using a long pole with something sharp on the end to slash the flags hanging from light fixtures on the street.

The flags were hung on Friday.

The person in the video is tall and is wearing a green jacket, a baseball cap and has a full-face covering with black gloves.

"It is with great sadness that we received the report of the vandalized pride banners in downtown Poulsbo just one day after dozens of us gathered to celebrate the flying of pride flags over city hall. We eagerly await a report from the police and hope justice is swift. If anything, this act of violence against our community underscores the need for Pride. Pride is not just time for celebration, it’s also a time to raise awareness of issues we might experience being part of the LGBTQIA+. It shines a light on the unique challenges we might face so that we can support each other better. We will not be deterred, we will continue to celebrate the beauty and diversity of our community," Poulsbo Pride said in a Facebook statement.

A fundraiser has been set up, and funds will go to Poulsbo’s Pride in the Park celebration.

In a separate post, Poulsbo Pride wrote:

"Symbols like pride flags are important representations of safety, acceptance, and support for the lgbtqia2s+ community.

But those beautiful flags also mean so much more to us:

Resilience. Determination. Hope. Unity & Strength.

We are a people that perseveres.

When you give us hatred, we will match that with love many times over.

This community has come together to stand up; and we will not be deterred.

We will continue to fight the good fight and lead with love.

Cut our flags down, we will hold them higher."

If you have any information on the incident or have surveillance footage that shows more of the vandalism, call Poulsbo Police at (360) 779-3113.

