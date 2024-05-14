Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe named as Seattle Pride Parade 2024 grand marshals

Pride Month kicks off on June 1, and this year, Seattle announced two local big-name grand marshals to celebrate a special milestone: 50 years of Pride parades in the Emerald City.

In 1974, a march of fewer than 200 people happened in Seattle. The city didn't officially recognize the march as a Pride march. Three years later, about 2,000 people gathered to march, and then-Mayor Wes Ulman declared the first "Gay Pride Week." Now, 50 years later, the event is recognized as one of the largest Pride Parades in the country, with hundreds of thousands of attendees every year.

You can see Seattle Pride's timeline of LGBTQIA+ history in Seattle here.

For the June 30 parade and celebrations, Seattle Pride announced on Monday that Seattle sports legends and power couple Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe will serve as grand marshals for the annual parade.

"We’re honored to be named grand marshals for the Seattle Pride Parade and look forward to seeing everyone on parade day," the star duo shared in a joint statement. "It’s humbling to be recognized in our city that we love, and as part of a community with such a rich LGBTQIA+ history. It’s going to be an incredible celebration of love and acceptance."

In 2022, Bird and Rapinoe launched a production company, in partnership with Bird's media company, that is focused on telling the stories of "people moving culture forward," according to Seattle Pride. "The pair is determined to bring more understanding, connection, entertainment, and conversation to the ever-evolving media landscape."

Both Rapinoe and Bird have been outspoken activists for Black Lives Matter, equality and expanding opportunities for girls and all marginalized people.

Joining Bird and Rapinoe as grand marshals is an Intergenerational contingent of LGBTQIA+ leaders – including elders who have worked tirelessly to advance LGBTQIA+ rights and visibility, and youth who continue the march forward.

"This grand marshal contingent includes individuals such as the organizer of Seattle’s first Pride celebration David Neth, as well as representatives from groups including Camp Ten Trees, GenPride, Lambert House, Seattle’s LGBTQ+ Center, and Seattle Public Schools – serving as a poignant tribute to Seattle’s LGBTQIA+ past, present, and promising future," Seattle Pride wrote on its website.

The parade and subsequent celebrations at Seattle Center will take place on Sunday, June 30. The parade starts at Westlake Park and continues down 4th Ave., until it reaches Denny Way. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. but the roads will be closed starting as early as 7 a.m.

The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m:

3rd Ave from Denny Way to S. Washington Street

4th Ave from Denny Way to S. Washington Street

5th Ave from Denny Way to S. Washington Street

There are three stages along the parade route with ADA seating at all stages. Learn more about ADA seating and the stage locations here.

