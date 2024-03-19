Washington schools to teach LGBTQ history starting 2025

Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law requiring Washington schools to teach LGBTQ history as part of the curriculum.

Senate Bill 5462 was introduced in 2023 with the aim of expanding "inclusive learning standards and instructional materials" in the state’s public schools, guided by a framework of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion—popularly referred to as DEI.

Education leaders must develop a curriculum including the histories and contributions of LGBTQ figures, as well as the histories of people with various racial, ethnic and religious backgrounds.

The end goal is to eliminate bias in learning materials.

The Washington State School Directors’ Association must review and update a model policy by June 1, 2025. Then by Sept. 1, 2025, the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) must produce and share a schedule for the revision of state learning standards.

All public schools are required to adopt the new learning standards by Oct. 1, 2025.