Seattle preschool enrollment for 2024 opens, with 16 new locations available

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced applications for preschool have officially opened for 2024-25, and this year, officials say they have the capacity to serve close to 2,500 kids.

The Seattle Preschool Program (SPP) is partnering with 27 organizations for the 2024-25 school year to expand preschools around town. This will open classrooms at 97 additional locations mostly in North Seattle, South Seattle and Central District, on top of the dozens of preschool sites already available.

There will be 151 SPP locations this year—89 of those are operated by community providers, 42 by Seattle Public Schools and 20 by Family Child Care providers.

Preschool is optional in the U.S., but data from SPP finds that kids who attend are more likely to continue schooling, attend college, get higher grades and enjoy better mental and physical health.

SPP aims to expand preschool access to all families, and is funded by the Families, Education, Preschool and Promise Levy. Most families qualify for free or subsidized tuition, which is calculated based on household income and family size.

Applications to enroll your kids officially opened Friday, March 15.