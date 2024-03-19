Overdue hikers rescued from the Enchantments near Leavenworth

Two hikers were rescued after they became stuck in the Enchantments area near Leavenworth.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), at around 2:30 p.m., two hikers, a 31-year-old woman from Utah and a 25-year-old woman from California, were reported overdue.

Two hikers became stranded while hiking through the Enchantments over the weekend. They were overdue, running out of supplies and would not have lasted another night.

The two began their hike on Friday, March 15 at the Snow Lakes Trailhead, and intended to complete the hike at the Bridge Creek parking area on Sunday.

The person who called the authorities said she received an InReach message from the hikers at around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, which said they were stuck and would be spending one more night on the hike. However, they were not prepared for an additional night.

InReach Satellite Communicators are devices that can send two-way text messages and GPS coordinates while in remote areas with little cell service.

The hiker’s InReach device provided coordinates for their location, which was near Tranquill Lake at the top of Aasgard Pass. The hikers had only made it about halfway through their intended hiking route.

The CCSO says a deputy responded to the Bridge Creek parking area and located their vehicle at around 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

A helicopter was called in to fly into the area and search for the overdue hikers. At around 4:45 p.m., the two were spotted about 100 yards from Colchuck Lake, which was still about 8–10 miles from the parking lot.

The helicopter was able to find a landing spot near the hikers, pick them up, and fly them to the parking lot.

The CCSO says the Enchantments through hike is about 24 miles long this time of year. Though the area has been warming up that last few days, authorities are warning the public that most of the hike is still covered in snow with winter-like conditions.