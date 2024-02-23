Woman killed, teen injured in snowmobile accident in Chelan County

A woman was killed and a child was injured in a snowmobile accident in Chelan County on Thursday.

Dispatch received a report of an injured snowmobiler in the Mo Ridge area around 2 p.m.

The crash was about 12 miles from the Eagle Creek Road SnoPark near Leavenworth.

The reporting party was a snowmobile rental company, which said there had been an accident with two people injured.

Medics arriving on scene began treating a 51-year-old woman with significant chest and leg injuries, along with a 14-year-old girl with leg injuries.

The woman later died at the scene.

Chelan County deputies determined both the woman and teen were riding on the same snowmobile, which left the trail and went down an embankment. Deputies say the snowmobile went under a downed tree, which struck the driver in the chest, causing her injuries.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says both riders were from the Seattle area.