Seattle Public Schools votes to accept $1.75M from federal settlement with Juul

The Seattle Public Schools (SPS) school board has voted to accept approximately $1.75 million in proceeds from a federal lawsuit against Juul Labs and other companies involved in the manufacturing and marketing of vaping products.

In 2019, the district filed a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul, alleging the company's advertising and product design deliberately targets minors and has contributed to a rise in youth vaping and addiction to nicotine. The district says it is asking a court to order the company to stop marketing to minors in addition to damages and funding for prevention education.

Under the Juul settlement, SPS will receive, upon School Board approval, about $1.3 million over four years. The first installment of $750,000 will be paid this month. Under the Altria settlement, SPS will receive about $400,000 in the first half of 2024.

"The rise in youth vaping led the SPS team to pursue funding for increased education and prevention efforts for students, families, staff, and community. I am thrilled with the efforts of our teams that brought about this settlement and look forward to the increased support for SPS students! The U.S. Surgeon General has characterized e-cigarette use by young people as a public health epidemic. This settlement marks a step in the right direction," SPS superintendent Dr. Brent Jones said in a written statement.