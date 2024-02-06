Tegan and Sara, Santigold among star-studded lineup at Capitol Hill Queer Pride Festival

The Capitol Hill Queer Pride Festival has unveiled its three-day lineup for this coming summer.

The annual event runs from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30 between 11th Ave. between E. Pike Street and Pine Street in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The event is 21+.

The festival features popular LGBTQ+ singers, DJs, burlesque dancers and drag queens.

Here's a breakdown of the lineup this year:

June 28

Santigold

La Goony Chonga

Lady Camden

Bosco

Shea Coulee

Arrietty

Glenn Coco

Cali the Stalli

Moscato Sky

DJ Baby Van Beezly

Myaiko

Caramel Flava

June 29

Tegan and Sara

Juliette & the Licks

Alaska Thunderf***

Perfume Genius

Detox

Roxxxy

Cali the Stalli

Norvina Dubois

Diamond Ill

Ruby Mimosa's Burleskaraoke

DJ Arson Nicki

June 30

Rico Nasty

Slayyyter

Coco & Breezy

Megami

Irene the Alien

Diamond Ill

Issa Man

Stacey Starstruck

P**** Willow

DJ Rowawn Ruthless

Norvina Dubois

All three days will be hosted by Jane Don't.

Most ticket packages are sold out, but general admission tickets for each individual day are available for $69 before fees.

You can get tickets here.

The annual PrideFest at Seattle Center will take place on Sunday, June 30. This year will celebrate 50 years of PrideFest in Seattle.

Information on all PrideFest activities in Seattle can be found here.