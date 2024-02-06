Tegan and Sara, Santigold among star-studded lineup at Capitol Hill Queer Pride Festival
SEATTLE - The Capitol Hill Queer Pride Festival has unveiled its three-day lineup for this coming summer.
The annual event runs from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30 between 11th Ave. between E. Pike Street and Pine Street in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The event is 21+.
The festival features popular LGBTQ+ singers, DJs, burlesque dancers and drag queens.
Here's a breakdown of the lineup this year:
June 28
- Santigold
- La Goony Chonga
- Lady Camden
- Bosco
- Shea Coulee
- Arrietty
- Glenn Coco
- Cali the Stalli
- Moscato Sky
- DJ Baby Van Beezly
- Myaiko
- Caramel Flava
June 29
- Tegan and Sara
- Juliette & the Licks
- Alaska Thunderf***
- Perfume Genius
- Detox
- Roxxxy
- Cali the Stalli
- Norvina Dubois
- Diamond Ill
- Ruby Mimosa's Burleskaraoke
- DJ Arson Nicki
June 30
- Rico Nasty
- Slayyyter
- Coco & Breezy
- Megami
- Irene the Alien
- Diamond Ill
- Issa Man
- Stacey Starstruck
- P**** Willow
- DJ Rowawn Ruthless
- Norvina Dubois
All three days will be hosted by Jane Don't.
Most ticket packages are sold out, but general admission tickets for each individual day are available for $69 before fees.
The annual PrideFest at Seattle Center will take place on Sunday, June 30. This year will celebrate 50 years of PrideFest in Seattle.
Information on all PrideFest activities in Seattle can be found here.