Bonney Lake PD looking for thieves who stole French Bulldog from owner's yard

Bonney Lake Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man and a woman who stole a French Bulldog named Louie from his owner's yard.

Mikala Duffy says it happened Saturday afternoon between 1 and 1:15 p.m. while her two children watched. She says the woman grabbed the dog and ran back to the car driven by the guy.

The thieves accessed her property through Victor Falls Park, which is connected to her yard. They brought wire cutters to cut through his cable wire dog run, but noticed it had a clip on it. So, they left behind the cable wires and ran with her dog after unclipping him from his run.

The suspects were driving a 1997 blue Honda Accord with no front license plate. The rear license plate was covered by a T-shirt.

Louie is a 1-year-old purebred French Bulldog. He has hazel eyes and a white patch on his chest. He was wearing a green camo collar with a black tag that has "Louie" written in cursive on it, along with contact info for his owner on the back.

If you know who the suspects are, please contact the Bonney Lake Police Tip Line at 253-447-3231 or email detective@cobl.us.

