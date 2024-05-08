1 dead in Bonney Lake house fire

One person died and one escaped a house fire in the Cedar View neighborhood of Bonney Lake early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Bonney Lake officers were called around 5:00 a.m. to the 9600 block of 204th in response to reports of a residential structure fire, said Mark Berry, Chief of Police for Bonney Lake.

Upon arrival, fire personnel found the home engulfed in flames. Efforts to extinguish the fire led to the discovery of a deceased male inside the residence, Berry said.

"One of the two occupants escaped the fire. Tragically, one occupant was located deceased inside the home," East Pierce Fire officials wrote on Twitter.

The victim's identity will not be released until the family is notified.

Bonney Lake Police are working with the Pierce County Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the fire.

The scene is expected to remain active throughout the day as authorities continue their inquiries.

