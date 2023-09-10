1 dead, 5 escaped following deadly house fire in Bonney Lake

One person died in a house fire in Bonney Lake late Saturday night.

East Pierce firefighters were called around 10 p.m. to reports of a residential fire on 95th Loop E, just off Elhi Hill Rd near Sky Island Dr E.

According to officials, there was a person still trapped inside the home when firefighters arrived.

Crews worked to put out the fire and track down the person inside, and were able to contain the fire to the bedroom where it first broke out.

Authorities say three adults and two children escaped, but one person died in the fire.

The person has not yet been identified.

According to East Pierce Fire, the American Red Cross are providing temporary lodging for the family. Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.