VIDEO: Dog rescued after falling through ice on Lake Tapps, owner sought

East Pierce Fire and Rescue crews were able to rescue a dog stuck on the ice on Lake Tapps on Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to an area on Church Lake Dr. E in Bonney Lake, just northeast of Allan Yorke Park. Callers to 911 had reported that they saw a dog fall through the ice on the lake twice before she was able to pull herself out.

Witnesses said the dog would not come to the shore when it was called. At one point, the dog was about 400 feet from the shore.

Photo from East Pierce Fire and Rescue

Firefighters wore dry suits and were creative in using ropes and body boards to reach the dog.

The dog is not micro-chipped, and she looks to be about a year old. She may be a Shar Pai mixed breed.

If you know who the dog belongs to, contact the Metro Animal Services shelter in Puyallup at 253-299-7387 and dial extension 2.